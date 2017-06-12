Reward system to improve working efficiency: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Sunday that reward system based on the best performance had been introduced in the primary and secondary healthcare as well as in specialized healthcare departments.

According to a handout, he was presiding over the meeting of a committee constituted for the selection of best performers in different categories in both the departments.

He said the step had been taken to provide a healthy competitive atmosphere to the staff with a view to further improve working of health facilities services.

The committee finalized the names of best performer officials, officers in different categories. The selection had been made for best CEO health, best DOH, best medical superintendent, best surgeon, best physician, best nurse etc.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has directed all the Chief Executive Officers of District Health Authorities to clear all cheques of procurements including medicines purchase by 20th June. He directed that efficient use of funds of development schemes must be ensured in transparent way and the officers should personally supervise the construction work for timely completion of the schemes.

He sated this while presiding over a meeting of CEOs of all the District Health Authorities in Punjab at a local hotel on Sunday. All the CEOs Health, Special Secretary Dr. Faisal Zahor , Additional Secretaries of the department, CEO Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Mohammad Ali Amir, representatives of International Development Partners , Chief Minister Health Road Map team, PITB and Dr. Yaddullah attended the meeting.

Secretary Ali Jan Khan directed that CEOs should fully cooperate to ensure handing over of Basic Health Units of PRSP to PHFMC by 1st July according to the timeline. Mr. Ali Jan Khan further directed for conducting effective indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance to control.

He made it clear that responsibility of negligence would be fixed in the light of report of the enquiry committee headed by Prof. Faisal Masood in control of chickenpox and action would be taken against the responsible.