Revive this project — Nanguneri Sez

The Nanguneri special economic zone is to be set up in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu in India. The project was started in 2001 by the then Tamil Nadu Government. On many occasions, the project developers went back on their promise on completing the SEZ on time and the project was left in the lurch. After a lot of hitches and delays, the project was again given a new lease of life by the Hyderabad-based AMR group as the SEZ promoter.

The Nanguneri SEZ is bound to be set up on 2,520 acres at a cost of R630 crore and it will create employment to around 70,000 youths in Tamil Nadu’s southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari. In fact, the people in these southern districts are willing to see through the project at the earliest and they are only upset over the snail pace progress of the project.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

