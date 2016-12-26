Revival of Pakistan Railways

PAKISTAN Railways which had become the Achilles heel of country’s cargo and passenger services has undergone remarkable improvement due to improved services and as a result major chunk of passengers have once again started using this swift mode of transportation for their journeys. The credit for this revival indeed goes to Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and all the Pakistan Railways staff.

The Minister and staff did not make big promises but with consistency and hard work they have managed to again win the confidence of passengers. In the past, travelling by train in fact had become a nuisance for passengers and due to different problems particularly delays in arrival and departure of trains, people had shifted to road transport. All this inflicted major revenue loss to the department. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that Railways has started recovering from those losses with the induction and renovation of obsolete engines and launching of cargo trains. Talking to media persons in Lahore on Saturday after inaugurating rehabilitated diesel locomotives and new Hopper Wagons, Khawaja Saad Rafique said the PR will earn revenue of Rs 40b this year as compared to Rs 18b in 2013. Doubling revenues in a matter of three years is an excellent performance and we hope the PR will continue to tread the same path with much more vigour in order to fully become self-reliant financially. In fact the CPEC offers much more opportunities to Railways to achieve greater transformation not only in terms of widening its existing network but also modernising its fleet of locomotives and bogies. We will urge Khawaja Saad Rafique to work for up gradation of infrastructure and introduction of an efficient train management system in order to check human error in train accidents.

