Revival of DC will create problems: Baloch

Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the Punjab government decision to revive the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) had been taken without any preparedness or the approval of the provincial assembly and the public opinion and was bound to create difficulties.

Talking to the office bearers of teachers and social bodies at Mansoora, he said that a new tussle would start between the administration and the police and the general public would continue to be deprived of civic facilities unless the local bodies were given constitutional powers.

The JI Secretary General said that if the masses were not satisfied over the enquiry into the Panama leaks, they would be disappointed by the parliament as also the judiciary, and would be forced to come on roads.—SABAH

