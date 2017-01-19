‘Revisit national security paradigms must to face emerging threats’

Zubair Qureshi

Technological innovations have added new complexities to classic deterrence that evolved in the 20th century in the midst of Cold war with the centrality of ‘Atomic deterrence.’ These days, the landscape has changed and relevancy of the old approach is questioned as emerging security challenges that ranged from cyber to economic threats.

Brig (R) Feroz Hassan Khan, renowned security analyst and Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California said this during his lecture ‘Sustaining strategic modernization in 21st century warfare’, held at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here Wednesday.

Brig Feroz Hassan Khanwho have deep knowledge of global, regional and domestic security dynamics, suggested that the dynamics of modern warfare were changing rapidly.

Hence, he said while acquiring new technologies, a thorough calculation and analysis was imperative to evaluate cost and balance effectively. He said that the security dynamics during the ‘cold war era’ were quite perceptible when you had clarity on many accounts including who was your enemy and what kind of deterrence you needed to respond the threat. However, warfare today had become an increasingly complex phenomenon for the nation around the world.

“As is the case with other nations, Pakistan also needs to evolve its deterrent strategies and emerging challenges to strategic modernizations that could also be referred as cross- domain deterrence,” he said adding Pakistan was in a constant state of war and dynamics of new kinds of war have made the traditional and ‘atomic deterrence’ approaches irrelevant.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, while summing up the discussion said that in this changing security landscape, it is s important to keep the accumulative national strength intact to respond to internal and external security threats. He said that dimensions of today’s discussion and thoughtful lecture delivered by Brigadier (R) Feroz Hassan Khan would lead towards a national discourse on such issues of high importance at national level. Earlier, Dr Safdar Sohail from Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), also expressed his views related to theme of the lecture and said that the need of hour for Pakistan as a nation today was to know about our enemy. He said that we were emerging as a highly fragmented society and only a national communication policy could help us getting out of this chaos, to reduce intolerance and to create a resilient society on the face of emerging challenges.