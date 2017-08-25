Reviewing the policy review

Saman Zulfqar

MUCH debated and much awaited South Asian policy review by Trump Administration has ultimately been completed amid fierce debate among proponents of sending more troops to Afghanistan and exponents of complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The speculations about future US policy options in the region have continued since past one and a half months. US Secretary of Defense, Mattis, highlighting that South Asian strategy will have a regional context, though bilateral relations will be the important component of the overall strategy.

Contrary to his previous pronouncements about ending the America’s longest war, President Trump announced sending more troops to Afghanistan. Though he did not provide the detailed numbers, White House officials disclosed that he authorized his defence Secretary to deploy up to 3,900 more troops to Afghanistan. In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, President Trump admitted that initially he intended ‘to pull out’ but after deliberations, he had concluded that ‘the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable and leaving a vacuum.’ He challenged the cherished values of American liberalism – notions of constructing democracies in faraway lands and sounded more realist while saying that ‘we are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists.’ Earlier, it was reported that Afghan Taliban in an open letter to President Trump had warned of sending more troops to Afghanistan as self-destructive for the US and called for complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. After the announcement of policy, Afghan Taliban dismissed Trump policy as vague and ambiguous.

Unable to tackle the situation in Afghanistan, the continuous statements from US officials from State Department shows the misperceptions in US policy making circles that insurgency in Afghanistan is controlled and sustained by Taliban especially Haqqani factions allegedly from their sanctuaries in Pakistan. President Trump warned of Pakistan about ‘vital aid cut’ and said that US will not remain silent about terrorist safe heavens in Pakistan. The US ignores the fact that much discussed ‘Pakistan’s aid issue’ in US Congress has been part of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) that Pakistan has been using in facilitating coalition forces in their war on terror activities in Afghanistan. Moreover, Pakistan has been fighting Taliban insurgencies in FATA region and to consolidate the gains of the military operations, Pakistan has launched a comprehensive operation, Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Sustaining the current administrative set up of Afghanistan has been a priority for new US government and in this regard, Trump Administration is willing to provide money to Afghan government. Given the discord and frictions in Unity government in Afghanistan and due to corruption and mismanagement of resources it is unlikely that money provided by US could be used on socio-economic uplift of people rather this task has been assigned to India. President Trump in his address urged India to spend more on economic development of Afghanistan.

India has been provided a larger role in Afghanistan by the US. The issue of concern for Pakistan has been the convergence of Indo-US interests on the issue of terrorism. The joint communiqué signed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to US in April this year reiterated their earlier allegations accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism against India and Afghanistan. In this regard, the recent move shows indifference of US towards legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. US recently designated Kashmiri organization Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist outfit, freezing its assets and banning US financial transactions with the group. This announcement came after two months, when State department declared the Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. This is a deliberate attempt to link the legitimate freedom struggle of Kashmiris to the terrorism. The brutality and violence unleashed by Indian security forces and the state terrorism of India since past one year has not prompted a response from the United States not even a word of condemnation – for grave human rights violations.

Richard N. Haass, President of the Council of Foreign Relations, in his recent writing has made some valuable suggestions regarding future foreign policy challenges for Trump Administration. He proposed various policy options for US foreign policy ranging from Europe to China and from North Korea to Syria but has not touched upon South Asia or Afghanistan that carries the burden of America’s longest war. It is reported that US has spent almost $700 billion in the first thirteen years of the war in Afghanistan. Still, Afghan forces lack the capacity to resist Taliban forces, as is evident from heavy casualties incurred by Afghan National Forces during Taliban’s ‘Spring Offensive.’ Weather the allocation of more resources – human as well as material by the US will make any difference? The fifteen years history of US war in Afghanistan doubts it. What change will it bring for the people of Afghanistan? and how the war ravaged country will survive the prolonged war in future?

As regards the ‘regional context’ of the US policy, Pakistan needs to formulate a proactive policy at least towards Afghanistan. Pakistan should discuss issues of divergence with Afghan government and reach to an understanding vis-à-vis issue of border management and terrorism. As regards Pakistan’s relations with India, no improvement can be anticipated given the convergence of Indo-US security interests and the dominance of extreme right in internal politics of two states that is contributing in developing a new partnership between the so called largest and the oldest democracies of the world.

— The writer is a Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:[email protected]

