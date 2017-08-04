Review petition against Panama verdict to be filed in SC: Saad

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that a review petition against Panama Papers case verdict will be filed in the Supreme Court (SC).

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said, “Nawaz Sharif will play bigger role in the politics in future.”

The Minister said, “No compromise has been made on the respect, dignity and honour of the institutions.”

Responding to a question, the Minister said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan cultivated the seeds of hatred and now he himself is being exposed before the nation.”

About the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai, he demanded that, “Imran Khan should resign from party leadership in the aftermath of the scathing allegations.”

“Where are Imran Khan’s dialogues pertaining to ‘be ashamed’ and ‘tender resignation’ now?” he asked.

He clarified that, “Amir Muqam’s telephone call to Ayesha Gulalai was a fictional story.”

The Minister asserted that, “Imran Khan himself is not ashamed of anything but expect others to do that. PTI members are present in the parliament aloingwith their female members; therefore Imran Khan should come forward and face the situation.”

“Instead of targeting Ayesha Gulalai to form counter-narrative and accusing opponent party, Imran Khan should gather courage and prove the incident false,” he said.

Originally Published by NNI