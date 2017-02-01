Review of Kaabil

Imran Ali Phull

Karachi

The latest Bollywood movie KAABIL is a story which is entirely different from other conventional romantic, suspense or revenge stories. The blossoming love between two blind persons (Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam) who don’t treat blindness as their handicap is perfectly captivating and heart-warming. The revenge of the visually handicapped Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) is very exhilarating. The screenplay is concocted so meticulously that though it is extremely fast-paced even then the audience glued to their seats. The first half is very fast-moving and also entertaining. The revenge drama of the second half is also pretty interesting.

Kaabil is one of the best thriller revenge that audience has seen in Bollywood for the past ten years or even more. A suspense that identifies sexual assault and the sensitive issue of rape (and Indian politics) in India. It leaves you off the edge of your seats and your heart racing from the beginning until the end credits. Hrithik inspires his viewers that nothing is impossible. Hrithik makes you care, and keeps you invested in his pain. Even when the film becomes increasingly violent and practically implausible, his commitment doesn’t waver. Yami uses her innocence to add charm to the purity in this film. There is Perfection in detail from the minute get go until the last second. This is Hrithik’s career best film, even better than his jaw dropping performances in Guzaarish, Fiza, Koi Mil Gaya and Jodha Akbar. Hrithik in Kaabil can’t be criticised. On the whole, KAABIL is gripping, gut-wrenching and is likely to stay with you for a long time. As it is an entertaining fare with some great performances. It will do well at the box-office despite a strong opponent releasing Raees alongside. Rich in merits, this film has the power and potential to emerge a success story at the box-office.