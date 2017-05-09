Review of “13 reasons why”

Imran Ali Phull

Karachi

“13 Reasons Why” is Netflix’s latest and first attempt to offer up serious, engaging drama for its teenage audience, tackling the dark side of teenage life and also such weighty, serious and critical issues as school bullying and suicide. It is also highlighting casual cruelties and small abuses, of slut shaming and middle-class entitlement, where the desire to fit in trumps everything for even the nicest of teens. But it’s a show that grown-ups can enjoy just as much, if not more, than teens.

“13 Reasons Why”, based on the bestselling novel by Jay Asher, follows a high school reeling from a young girl’s suicide. That is, until the release of said girl’s tapes about her death. Hannah Baker the protagonist says there are thirteen reasons why she chose to kill herself. The series begins a week after she has committed suicide, leaving no note: she did, however, left behind cassette tapes, 13 of them, each addressing a different person whom Hannah felt was instrumental and factor in leading her to the despair point where she found no other option of survival but to kill herself.

Then they have to pass the tapes to the next person, in order to learn what they’ve done, and so that it never has to happen again. We see the tragedy of Hannah Baker unfolds two timelines, with flashbacks of how it all came to be, and a present-day story in which Clay (her shy friend), who worked with her at the local cinema and nurtured a crush on her in secret, tries to find out why this girl so filled with light and life is now a cold body in the ground. He put his shoulder into wheel in order to unravel and then avenge the mystery. I suspect. Hannah’s story is by turns heartbreaking, excruciating and alarming; it’s also an important piece of television, both for actual teenagers and those of us who are or will soon be parents of teens.