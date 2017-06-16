Revenue department issues fee schedule for various documents

The Revenue Department of Islamabad Capital Terrority (ICT) Thursday issued fee schedule for various revenue documents and directed all revenue officials to strictly follow it. According to order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rabia Aurengzaib, it has been directed to all the patwaris to be on time in their offices and timely issue ‘fard’ etc to the owners after their verification and completion of all legal formalities. According to fees schedule, Rs 50 has been fixed for ‘misal haqiqat’ per khata, Rs 100 for ‘Fard badar’, Rs 100 per family ‘Shajranasb’, Rs 25 per khasra of Register Gardawri of last five year, Rs 50 per report for ‘Roznamcha Waqiati’, Rs 25 per khasra ‘Register Tagayerati Kasht’, Rs 20 per khasra ‘Field Book’, Rs 50 per khasra ‘Aks Shajra Kashtwar, Rs 50 per khasra ‘ Aks Tima Shajra’, Rs 50 per khasra for preparation of maps for cases and Rs 100 have been fixed for per khata for urgent copy of revenue documents. The patwaris would be bound to provide all kind of revenue documents within three days to the owners. Rabia Aurengzaib said that public could record their complaints of any difficulty or corruption against revenue officials through phone numbers (051) 9262372 and (051) 9261069.—APP

