There is good news for cricket lovers in particular and for the people at large in general that after all these nine long years of draught, the international cricket is all set to return to Pakistan. According to the reports in the newspapers, cricket enthusiasts will be seeing couple of foreign teams visiting Pakistan one after the other during next couple of months and these positive indications are, in all fairness, mainly due to improved law and order situation in the country and concerted efforts by the Pakistan Cricket Board bosses.

As per the reports, encouraging progress is being made by the Dubai- headquartered International Cricket Council (ICC) for bringing together a World Eleven comprising cricketers of different countries to tour Pakistan in September 2017 for playing three T20 matches. Sri Lanka team will be visiting Pakistan on a short tour to play one or two T20 matches in October. The Sri Lankan cricket had last visited Pakistan in 2000 when the terrorists had attacked the visitors’ bus in Lahore and the tour was immediately abandoned.

Furthermore, it is also good to note that there are positive assurances about a West Indies cricket team will be paying a visit to Pakistan in November 2017. So thanks to blessings of Almighty Allah, concerted and determined efforts by all law enforcement agencies and continuous efforts by the PCB high ups, the cricket enthusiasts are going to witness some international cricketers playing in Lahore, Karachi and elsewhere in Pakistan and not in neutral venue of Dubai during next couple of months to begin with.

While all these positive developments about return of international cricket to Pakistan are very encouraging and augur well, it also underlines the dire need for accelerating vigilance by all concerned at the federal and provincial levels against militants, extremists and terrorists to ensure peaceful atmosphere is not only sustained but also further strengthened. Needless to point out that elements hostile to the motherland may not be able to swallow this good news about revival of international cricket in Pakistan easily. So, be remain vigilant, alert and watchful of your surroundings, please.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

