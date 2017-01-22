Retirement: An option

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Unfortunately, we live in an unjust, unfeeling and discriminatory society where laws are framed but not implemented strictly, where a mixture of lies and smears, personal and professional, ethnic, regional and sectarian, cronyism and corruption matter and nothing else. Let’s reflect upon the retirement age of government servants. It is an open secret that government servants are entitled or compelled, by rule, to retire at a particular age. Every year thousands of employees of all cadres and grades retire but a few hundred manage to get contractual jobs and some of them get repeated extensions in their contractual employment on unjustifiable grounds.

I suggest a constitutional amendment regarding civil servants retirement age in which they may be given an option to retire at a particular age, as already notified by the Cabinet Division, or desire to continue their service. If any government servant wants to continue service then he/she may not be given pension and other benefits as in vogue nowadays but salary and necessary perks and privileges in the government job. Many retirees enjoy pension and salary in lakhs, coupled with other benefits, once they manage the repeated contractual job because of their close contacts with the people in power and authority. What change for the better these rehired Babas have brought in the organizations? What organizational governance and efficiency they have brought in any organizational both federal and provincial?

Is there any ‘jealous guardian of the Constitution’ in this country to ensure the implementation of the constitution to the fullest or at least extend advise to our legislatures to table the desired constitutional amendment bill in Parliament and save State resources and organizations from organizational chaos and collapse and qualified jobless youth from despair and dependency?