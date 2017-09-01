Retired police officer gunned down

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A retired police officer was shot dead by a few unknown armed men over an old running dispute between two groups of Qureshi and Jaffari communities at Taxi stand of Garhi Yasin, in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 20 kilometers away from here, on Thursday, two days before Eidul Azha.

Muhammad Hajan Gadani, the SHO Garhi Yasin PS, informed this correspondent that Ali Nawaz Qureshi, aged around 55, a retired police officer, was sitting at Taxi stand when three identified armed assailants, riding on one motorcycle, opened indiscriminate firing on him, which resulting, he was suffered grave bullet wounds while armed assailants managed to escape from place of firing after committing crime, SHO said.