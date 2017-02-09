ReT teachers stage protests in Bandipora

Srinagar

Hundreds of ReT Teachers Wednesday staged protest demonstration at Deputy Commissioner Office Bandipora. Protesting teachers were demanding the release of pending salaries and implementation of transfer policy. Shouting slogans against the state government, the protesters demanded release of salaries of teachers working under SSA.

“Our teachers are without salaries from last nine months besides thousands of ReT Teachers are awaiting transfer across the state,” one of the protesting teachers told Rising Kashmir.—RK