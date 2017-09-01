Results of sixth census 2017 in respect of Punjab reviewed

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Finance, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that after a long period of 18 years, holding national census in a peaceful environment and announcement of initial results is a good omen.

Present government, all concerned civil and military institutions deserve appreciation, she added. She said that at a time when the country was facing internal and external challenges, starting of a sensitive process like census was a difficult phase which was made possible by all stakeholders efficiently.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review the results of sixth census 2017. Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Nadeem Kamran, Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Secretary Local government Aslam Kamboh, Special Secretary Finance Saif Ullah Dogar, Chief Economist P&D Department Dr. Aman Ullah, Senior Economist Dr. Ali Cheema and Director Punjab Economic Research Institute Dr. Mumtaz Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

Secretary P&D while giving a briefing informed the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister has constituted a committee headed by Provincial Finance Minister for reviewing the initial results of National Population Census 2017 and preparation of recommendations which will present its recommendations in five days after technical analysis of facts and figures of National Statistics Institution. Members of the committee include Minister for Planning & Local Government, Chairman and secretaries of concerned departments, non-government members of National Finance Commission Dr. Ali Cheema. Director National Institution of Statistics apprised the meeting about National Statistical Provincial and bye distribution, way of census and extension.