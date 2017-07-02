Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent anti-GST demos

Srinagar

The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar, today, to prevent protests against Indian government’s plan of implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the territory.

The authorities have imposed restrictions in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Maharajgang, Safa Kadal areas and deployed heavy contingents of Indian troops and police personnel in full riot gear.

Complete shutdown is being observed in the territory on the call of the President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).—KMS