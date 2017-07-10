Restrictions imposed on Burhan’s anniversary condemned

Srinagar

The Tehreek-e-Huriyat Jammu and Kashmir has said that pro-India regime is preparing stage for creating a 2016 like situation in the territory. TeH leader, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi addressing a gathering at Burhan Muzafar Wani’s residence in Tral strongly condemned the restrictions and curfew imposed on the first anniversary of Burhan.

Earlier, on the directives of Syed Ali Gilani, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation comprising Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Mudasir Nadvi, Omer Adil, Sajjad Ahmad Pala, Abdul Ahad and Sajjad, despite curbs and restrictions reached Tral, the hometown of Burhan Wani.

On the occasion Bashir Ahmad Qureshi said: “PDP-led administration has turned the territory into a slaughter house.”

“Burhan stands as a symbol and a milestone for the ongoing struggle and people while following their mission feel inspired by the valor illustrated by this brave heart,” Qureshi said.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement in Srinagar denounced the curfew, ban on Internet, restrictions, curbs, arrests and harassment to the people of Kashmir in every nook and corner on the occasion of first anniversary of martyr Burhan Wani He also condemned threats to father of Burhan Wani, Muzaffer Wani. Despite of all pressure tactics to suppress the freedom movement, martyrs of Kashmir and their mission of freedom is alive and people will take it to its logical end, he added.

He also denounced the pellet firing and shelling over the common people who were heading towards martyrs’ graveyard of Burhan Wani.—KMS