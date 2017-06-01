Restrictions on Hurriyet leaders continue

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities continue to detain many Hurriyat leaders in their houses, jails or police stations to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities continue to put the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and several other Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabbir Ahmad Shah under house arrest in Srinagar while Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, remains lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

Many resistance leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi continue to be detained in different jails in Jammu while a dozen others have been put in various police stations across the Kashmir Valley.—KMS