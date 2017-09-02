Restoring the essence of education

M Omar Iftikhar

DESPITE the evolution of schools and schooling system with the incorporation of syllabus and course content to meet the needs of the time, the education system does not provide children what they need — room for creativity and learning. Schools operating in Karachi, for instance, despite charging high fee, which the lower and lower-middle class cannot afford, are not imparting quality education. The syllabus used by all English-medium schools may attract ‘image conscious’ parents, the teachers, however, do not give an education that may add value to the students’ character and personality.

Perhaps nothing is wrong with the education system but how education is disseminated. Consider the life cycle of a student in Pakistan who gets admission in kindergarten. The child’s mind is filled with questions, curiosity, and the quest to explore information. As a child enters school, soon this urge for knowledge suppresses. Some children remain inquisitive; however, their minds too succumb to the process of schooling where the structured syllabus deprives children of their creativity. Every school considers syllabus the holy grail of learning. Imagine how as a child you were asked to color a drawing while keeping the pencil strokes within the black borders of the object.

Even today, children are scolded when their pencil strokes reach out of the boundary. Similarly, when children are taught hand writing in primary classes, they are taught and more than often admonished when their pencil strokes run over the upper or lower lines marking the boundary within which the strokes should remain. This kind of forced learning does not bode well with the aptitude of children as they run away from studying as it becomes too conditional and restricted. Children are hyper, sensitive, impulsive, cheerful, imaginative and curious. They cannot be forced to follow a pattern or a structure every day at school. Teachers asking or most of the times demanding a child to sit in a dignified manner, learn what they are compelled to or complete tasks as per the teacher’s or school’s requirements destroy children from their ability to think, question and explore the world. Despite children being free from all structured norms and practices, they are compelled to memorize poems, alphabets, numbers, colours, and shapes and are reprimanded when failing to do so.

Certainly, learning such basic concepts are important for a child, however, schools should use better and effective ways. One example is using sing-a-long videos to teach children this basic information instead of teachers saying a word, letter or colour and students repeating it incessantly until they learn it by heart, whether they quite grasp their meaning or not. Much is the case with students pursuing their matriculation (grade 10) and intermediate (grade 11, 12) education. Authorities in the education sector of Pakistan should realize that changing the curriculum of Intermediate level would have a positive effect on the minds of the students. Unfortunately, rote learning is the call of the day when students prepare for examinations and therefore, real learning is lost.

The education system hits students in two ways. First, the content of the subjects taught in school and colleges are dry and do not offer any creative simulation nor breeds imagination. Second, rote learning does not lead to learning as students memorize text to reproduce it word-by-word in their examinations to score good marks. To facilitate real learning and to give students a chance to use their minds, the decision makers must include case study approach in the curriculum of Intermediate akin to the ones used in universities. Such case studies, simple in words and meaning, will allow students to use their cognitive thinking skills while jogging their minds, thereby, making them step out of the constrained thinking process where guess papers and classroom notes become their preferred choice while preparing for examinations. Another serious concern pertains to the textbooks and their content used in business management institutes. Unfortunately, the course syllabus imparts students with concepts and theories established and followed by the Western world promoted by their writers. Although such concepts have become a global standard, it is outrageous that students in Pakistan learn about these Western concepts pertaining to marketing, finance, human resource and others before entering the Pakistani market as graduates.

Such Western concepts do not suit the Pakistani market. It is high time Pakistani professionals and business leaders write and publish books to inform students about concepts, theories, best practices, case studies, and examples relating to the various industries and professions of Pakistan. Therefore, certain provisions, opportunities, and avenues should be created so Pakistan’s professionals from major sectors can pen books to add value to the Pakistani mindset. Such provisions must be planned and turned into a reality to create a more erudite, learned and cultured future generation of graduates. However, this change must come by restructuring the entire educational system beginning from the primary level.

