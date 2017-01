Lahore

The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about restoration of subsidy on fertilisers. KBP Senior Vice President Sarfraz Ahmed Khan told APP here on Saturday that the government had taken the decision well in time to save farmers from any troubles. “Withdrawal of the subsidy on fertilisers could affect millions of farmers in Punjab by increasing their production cost,” he said.—APP