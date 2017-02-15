PCB signs MoU with PricewaterhouseCoopers

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

In order to ensure responsible business growth in Pakistan, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) through its Pakistan member firm, A. F Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants, engaging the firm as Knowledge Partner for its Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB).

The objective of this MOU is to express the willingness of both parties to engage in an effort to promote responsible business growth in Pakistan. In this respect PwC/A.F.Ferguson & Co will provide technical assistance to ensure a fair and competitive environment central to sustainable business, economic growth and the national development of Pakistan. CERB’s vision is to be a multi-sector business coalition assisting Pakistan enterprises to pursue sustainable value creation in the short,medium and long term. CERB’s mission is to enagage with businesses and industry leaders and enable the transformation towards the conduct of responsible business in Pakistan, and to leverage private sector growth for inclusive development, poverty.

It therefore seeks to leverage best practices of global businesses, PBC Members and others in Pakistan to inculcate a change in mind-set among businesses including small and medium-sized enterprises. Central to this is a robust Research & Innovation Initiative and this alliance with the global PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) network, would go a long way in making this come about. PBC is Pakistan’s pre-eminent think tank and business advocacy body composed of businesses that have a substantial investment and long term commitment to growth in and of Pakistan. Its members represent 10% of GDP and nearly every 5th Rupee of tax revenue and annual exports.

Together the members directly employ 300,000 people, with millions more in the extended value chain. PBC works closely with relevant government ministries, regulators and others through evidence based representations with the objective of strategic, medium to long term transformation of the business environment. In the current stage of its evolution, PBC will leverage the strength of its members to reach out to and help develop capacity and capability of medium-sized businesses to world class.