Although India is an amazing country, the Hindu nationalists who govern the country have more respect for cows than for women and children and so they ensure that cows are more protected than women and children. Those who are trying to bring unification by banning certain eatables and promoting a certain way of living in the name of Hinduism, are doing injustice to the very structure of their religion. I believe that they are ignorant of what their religion preaches. They are simply going against their own religious scriptures. Any political party that seeks to represent the Hindu way of living needs to celebrate its diversity rather than limit it. They need to refer to the Vedas. Manusmriti — Chapter 5, verse 30 says, “It is not sinful to eat the meat of eatable animals, for God has created both the eaters and the eatables.” Aapastanba Grishsutram (1/3/10) says, “The cow should be slaughtered on the arrival of a guest, on the occasion of ‘Shraadhha’ of ancestors and on the occasion of a marriage.” The Rigveda (10/85/13) declares: “On the occasion of a girl’s marriage, oxen and cows are slaughtered.” The Rigveda (6/17/1) again says, “Indra used to eat the meat of cows, calf, horses and buffaloes.” Vashishta Dharmasutra (11/34) says, “If a Brahmin refuses to eat the meat offered to him on the occasion of ‘Shraadhha’, he goes to hell.” Swami Vivekananda said thus: “You will be surprised to know that according to ancient Hindu rite and rituals, a man cannot be a good Hindu who does not eat beef.” The banning of cow’s and buffalo’s meat is only to create communal dissonance with Christians and Muslims in the country who eat the meat (beef) to a large extent.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related