Resources being utilized for strengthening healthcare

Staff Reporter

A spokesman of Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has said that all resources are being utilized for strengthening of healthcare delivery system and to provide quality medical facilities to the people of Punjab, for which a number of reforms are introduced and the real target is to bring relief for the people.

The spokesman further said that need-based induction for PG ship is being carried out. He said that more opportunities and encouragement has been given to the doctors for FCPS induction in those specialties in which the hospitals are facing shortage.

The spokesman, while responding to the issues raised by the YDA, has said that all the clauses of service structure 2012 of doctors have already been implemented. Moreover, promotions of doctors from grade 18 to 19 are delayed due to litigation of different groups of the doctors.

He said that in the past few hundred doctors were inducted in different specialties for FCPS on paid slots, whereas, Specialized Healthcare Department has recently inducted more than 2000 doctors in two phases in different specialties on paid slots under Punjab Residency Programme. The spokesman said that the PRP is based on merit and transparency and all decisions are being taken purely on merit basis for the strengthening of the system and to provide best health facilities to the people.