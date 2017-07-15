Resources being utilized to deal with spread of dengue

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Gondal Friday said all resources were being utilized for dealing with spread of dengue and quarters concerned were fully mobilized to eradicate this menace.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing dengue situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace, he directed that anti dengue regulations should be fully implemented and stern action should be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

The present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on urgent basis as met office had forecast more rain in the week, he said. Gondal called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. He said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.