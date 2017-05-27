All resources to be utilised to provide security to mosques

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Usman Khatak said all available resources will be utilised to provide security to 33,839 mosques and 2,296 Imam Bargahs, Ramazan Bazaars and Dastar khawans in the province during Ramazan. Chairing a video-link RPOs and DPOs conference held at Central Police Office here on Friday, the IGP directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, particularly during Iftar timings.

He directed RPOs and DPOs to personally devise a security plan for Ramazan in their respective districts. He said field officers should make sure checking of hotels, inns and guest houses and reports should be sent to IGP office by Monday.

The IGP was briefed in conference that 83,824 police officials, including 2,965 officers, 21,746 jawans, 45,944 volunteers and 13,169 private security guards, would be deployed for security of 33,839 mosques and 2,296 Imam Bargahs across Punjab in Ramazan while 1,713 walkthrough gates and 20,249 metal detectors will also be used to ensure foolproof security.

He directed field officers that during Ramazan, vehicles checking at entry and exit points of all districts should specially be ensured and combing operations in sensitive areas of all districts should regularly be conducted. He directed the DIG Traffic to chalk out a special traffic plan for Ramazan in all districts.

The IGP said all available resources should be utilised to ensure smooth flow of traffic, particularly during Iftar timings.

All necessary steps should be taken to ensure foolproof security in Ramazan, especially during Fajar prayer, Iftaar and Traweeh timings.

Monitoring and briefing of officials deployed on security duty should be ensured and monitoring teams consisting of hardworking and responsible officers and officials should be formed for this purpose, he added.

Officials should be deployed on rooftops of sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs while for security of B and C category mosques and Imam Bargahs, volunteers selected in consultation with mosque committees and administrators of Imam Bargahs should be deployed to search worshipers and no one should be allowed to enter the worship place without frisking.

Directing about security of banks, the IGP said police should ensure strict implementation of SOPs issued to banks and action should be taken against the bank administration which failed to put SOPs in practice.