All resources to be utilised for FATA uplift: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that state of the art hospitals, equipped with modern medical gadgets will be established in FATA. To bringing FATA in the mainstream process of development, he added, availability of all the required resources will be made possible and in this connection every initiative is underway with the consent and desire of the respective tribal people.

This he stated while addressing a tribal Jirga on the eve of the inaugural ceremony of a 110 bedded hospital at Mushti Maila in Orakzai Agency on Thursday which involved Rs.475 million on its completion. MNA, Dr. Ghazi Gulab Jamal; senators, Mr. Aurangzeb and Mr. Najamul Hassan; ACS, FATA, Mr. Fida Muhammad Wazir and Commissioner, Kohat Division, Syed Mussarat Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion besides the Director General, Health and senior civil and military officials. Earlier on arrival in the Agency, the Governor was accorded warm welcome.

The Governor said that the sacrifices of the tribal people for ensuring security and stability of the country are the valuable part of national history and the entire nation view their role in this respect with great regard and respect.

“Maintenance of peace and stability is must for carrying developmental activities in any area and it is because of this very fact that a number of developmental projects have been launched in FATA, after restoration of peaceful atmosphere”, the Governor said. Security and stability in the area, he added, will be maintained at every cost.