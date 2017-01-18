Resolve to counter sectarian schisms

Bijbehara shuts 2nd day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has expressed the resolve to fight tooth and nail all attempts aimed at creating discord and rift among different sects and communities of Jammu and Kashmir. This was said in a statement issued by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar. The leaders said that Kashmiris had been living with religious brotherhood and sectarian harmony for ages.

The leaders pointed out that the forces, unnerved by the recent peoples’ uprising, were now trying to arouse communal and sectarian passions to give a bad name to the resistance movement. They reaffirmed that all the nefarious designs of these elements would be foiled with unity. The leadership termed puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement regarding black law Armed Forces Special Powers Act as self-contradictory and said that the same Mehbooba Mufti had carried a banner against the Act before she came into powers. Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of three Kashmiri youth by Indian forces.

All shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was off the road. The youth Aadil Ahmad Reshi, Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Masood Ahmad Shah were killed by forces in Awoora area of Islamabad district, yesterday.—KMS