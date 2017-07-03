Resolution of problems of overseas Pakistanis top priority

Staff Reporter

The Chairman OPF Board of Governors Barrister Amjad Malik has said that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif considers Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors of Pakistan and resolution of problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis is the top most priority of the present government.

The Chairman expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here in the honor of newly appointed members of Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC). The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistani expatriates from all over the world. Besides, former ambassador ManzorulHaq, Mansor Ahmed Junejo, Chairman RedCrecentDr. Saeed Elahi, Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs Shah Jamal and senior officials of OPF.

Barrister Amjad Malik said that OPAC was constituted in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to get feed back and to involve expatriates in the process of policy making and to provide them facilities at their door step.

He said that the government of Pakistan has appointed an overseas Pakistani as Chairman, BoG of OPF as local person has thorough knowledge about the problems of overseas Pakistani being faced in overseas.

The Chairman threw light on a number of new initiatives taken by OPF for welfare of expatriates and their dependents including rewamping of OPF website, launching of twenty four hours helpline, provision of financial assistance within one month and so forth.

The members of OPAC also threw light on various issues pertaining to expatriates and furnished their suggestion and recommendations.