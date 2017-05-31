Resolution of overseas Pakistanis issues top priority

Salim Ahmed

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has instructed the chairpersons of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to expedite the resolution mechanism of complaints relating to expatriate Pakistanis and ensure at least two meetings of these committees during a month

Presiding over a meeting of chairpersons of DOPCs , Afzaal Bhatti directed to give priority to the issues of the overseas Pakistanis and proceedings regarding redressal of complaints be properly uploaded on complaint web portal of OPC.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and OPC Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to help them regarding redressal of their complaints about government agencies of the Punjab.

Commissioner OPC further said that DOPCs should pro-actively work so that the grievances of the overseas Pakistanis could be solved at the earliest and out of Box strategy be adopted for early redressal of the complaints.

During meeting, certain complaints of overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail and Commissioner OPC issued necessary directions to redress these complaints.