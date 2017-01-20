Resolution on situation of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

OIC extraordinary session

Kuala Lumpur

THE Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 19 January 2017;

Guided by the principles and objectives enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and pursuant to relevant resolutions on the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar; Recalling Resolution No 4/43-MM adopted by the 43rd CFM in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 19-20 October 2016, and Resolution No. 3/4-EX (IS) adopted by the 4th Extraordinary Islamic Summit Conference held in Makkah Al-Mukarramah in 2012 on the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar and subsequent ministerial resolutions in this regard; Recalls the visit undertaken by the OIC Contact Group at the Ministerial Level on the Rohingya in Myanmar in 2013; takes note of the Contact Group’s various meetings with the governmental and religious leaderships and the representatives of civil society and international organisations and institutions , as well as the visit conducted by the Contact Group to the camps in Arakan Province, and the meetings held with the displaced , and the important outcome emanating from these meetings.

Noting the report of the UN Special Rapporteur (UNSR) Yanghee Lee on the situation of human rights in Myanmar (A/HRC/31/71) dated 18th March 2016; and the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar (A/HRC/32/18) dated 29th June 2016;

Noting United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/70/233 on the situation of human rights in Myanmar dated 23rd December 2015, and Human Rights Council Resolution A/HRC/RES/29/21 on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar dated 3rd July 2015;

Noting the meetings of the OIC Groups which took place in New York, Brussels and Geneva in December 2016, to discuss the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar;

Welcoming the hosting by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in cooperation with the Council of Muslim Wisemen under the Chairmanship of Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam of the conference entitled “Toward a Civilized Humanitarian Dialogue for Myanmar” between 3-4 January 2017, with the participation of leaders of Myanmar civil society from Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, and Hindu communities to encourage inter-communal harmony and cooperation. Taking into consideration that the plight of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar cannot be tackled from a purely humanitarian perspective, and should be dealt with within the framework of their inalienable rights as citizens;

1. Welcomes Myanmar’s transition to a new democratically elected Government that provides historic opportunities towards building peaceful, prosperous and socially cohesive communities in Myanmar.

2. Recalls the Joint Communiqué signed on 16th November 2013 between the OIC and the Central Committee for Implementation of Stability and Development in Rakhine State of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar which sets the foundation for future cooperation, and encourages the Government of Myanmar to implement an all- inclusive and transparent verification process which will lead to the granting of citizenship for the Rohingya Muslim Minority in line with UN General Assembly resolution No. 64/238.

3. Appreciates the initial steps taken by the Government of Myanmar, such as the establishment of the Central Committee for the Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development (PSDC) in Rakhine State on 30th May 2016, and the Rakhine State Advisory Commission on 23rd August 2016, to improve the conditions of vulnerable communities, including the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Rakhine State who face various forms of discrimination based on their religion and are forced to live in segregation or in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

4. Expresses concern over acts of violence and serious human rights violations and abuses towards the Rohingya Muslim Minority as well as violations of international humanitarian law, and in this regard, urges the Government of Myanmar to take effective measures to prevent their recurrence, implement the rule of law, provide security for all and uphold the rights of each individual to live and move without fear and persecution based on their religion or ethnicity.

5. Urges the Government of Myanmar to eliminate the root causes, including the denial of citizenship leading to stateless-ness and deprival of their rights, and the continued dispossession and discrimination affecting the Rohingya Muslim Minorities, and work towards a just and sustainable solution to this issue.

6. Expresses its concern that if the plight of Rohingya and the root causes of their suffering are not addressed, potential infiltration of radical elements into Rohingya community would further complicate existing problems.

7. Urges the Government of Myanmar to take effective measures to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State and to immediately provide humanitarian assistance, and allow unimpeded and unconditional access by all parties, including regional and international organisations, to deliver the much-needed humanitarian assistance to all those affected.

8. Calls on OIC Member States to urgently render humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering and hardship of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Rakhine State and requests the OIC Secretariat to continue to pursue its efforts on the humanitarian front, including the establishment of an effective coordination mechanism for humanitarian assistance.

9. Expresses deep concern over the regional dimension of the continued displacement of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and appreciation to Governments in the region for their significant efforts to provide temporary shelter and protection to these refugees.

10. Acknowledges the substantial costs and social challenges incurred by countries in the region as a consequence of hosting Rohingya refugees, and invites OIC Member States to assist these countries in accordance with the principles of burden-sharing and shared responsibility, and in the spirit of Islamic solidarity.

11. Urges the Government of Myanmar to take urgent measures for a sustainable return of Rohingya refugees, internally and externally displaced Rohingya Muslims to their homeland, Rakhine State in safety, security, dignity and with ensured livelihood.

12. Further urges the Myanmar authorities to ensure that the reconciliation process incorporates the specific needs and conditions favourable for the safe return of Rohingya refugees and promotes a sustainable and inclusive reintegration, as a measure to prevent future displacement.

13. Requests the Secretary-General to engage and coordinate with the Myanmar Government for a high level delegation from the OIC Contact Group to visit Rakhine State to meet with local officials and the affected Rohingya Muslim Minority, and in this regard requests the cooperation of the Government of Myanmar to receive this visit.

14. Invites OIC Member States to join the efforts of the international community in urging the Government of Myanmar to lift all restrictions on freedom of movement in Rakhine State and ensure an inclusive and transparent citizenship verification process that leaves no individual unregistered nor hinders their access to essential social services, including education and health care.

15. Expresses concern over the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence, discrimination and hostilities, including in the media and internet, as well as further efforts to pass laws discriminating against the Muslim community in Myanmar.

16. Underlines the importance of moderation as a core value within societies for countering extremism in all its aspects, and in this regard calls on the Government of Myanmar to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue, to stem the spread of discrimination and prejudice against Muslims and members of national, ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities across the country.

17. Requests the Secretary-General to explore joint initiatives with the UN Secretary-General and ASEAN Secretary-General which may support the Government of Myanmar in developing and implementing inter-faith and inter-communal dialogues that will foster greater understanding, tolerance and cooperation among ethnic and religious communities in the country and in the wider Southeast Asian region.

18. Commends the efforts by the OIC Special Envoy for Myanmar, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, in carrying out his mandate through the good offices and contacts with Myanmar authorities and representatives of relevant communities,

19. Requests the OIC Groups in New York, Geneva and Brussels to convene meetings of the Contact Group on a regular basis to review the evolving situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority and explore sustained engagement strategies with Myanmar, the United Nations, the European Union, and other international organizations, and report to the OIC Secretary General.

20. Encourages the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) to continue examining the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar as a priority issue on its agenda.

21. Requests the Secretary-General and all OIC Member States to extend their assistance and full support to enable the OIC Special Envoy for Myanmar to facilitate the implementation of this resolution in an effective and coordinated manner. 22. Mandates the Secretary-General to follow up the implementation of this resolution and report to the 44th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.