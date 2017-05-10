Resistance against robbery, Careem driver killed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Careem driver was reported killed for resistance in a robbery attempt in Rawalpindi near Holy Family Hospital as he traveled to Block E in Satellite Town to pick up a customer. According to the taxi-hailing service, the driver was off-duty and it is yet to be ascertained that whether he was working on his own at the time or not.

Eyewitnesses stated that four unidentified robbers approached the car on two motorcycles and attempted to drag the driver out of the vehicle. However, the criminals shot him dead for putting up resistance.

The company has released a statement in this regard. “May Allah rest the departed soul and grant strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen. We request you all to remember Mr. Waqas and his family in your prayers,” the statement read.

Careem was launched in Pakistan some two years ago and the company now operates in six cities.