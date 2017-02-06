Resistance leadership thanks Pakistan for support

Martyred youth laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their unflinching support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The leaders in their messages and statements on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, today, said Pakistan is the only country in the world, which extends its support to the Kashmiris’ struggle unconditionally and continuously against Indian occupation. The leaders expressed the hope that the country would play more effective role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute and exposing violation of human rights by Indian troops in the territory.

APHC leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Jamaat-e-Islami in their statements said that the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris across the world was a source of inspiration for the people of occupied Kashmir.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Farida Behanji, Yasmeen Raja, Bilal Siddiqui and Ghulam Nabi War also hailed the role of Pakistan in highlighting the worst human rights violations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Muslim Deeni Mahaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo completed 24 years of imprisonment, today. The High Court Bar Association of the occupied territory at its executive committee meeting in Srinagar said that the authorities were scared of releasing Dr Qasim because of his commitment to the freedom for Kashmiris. The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq deplored the continuous detention of Dr Fakhtoo.

On the other hand, thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of the martyred youth in Sopore and Kupwara, today. Azharuddin Khan and Sajjad Lone were martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Sopore, yesterday. They were laid to rest amid forceful pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.—KMS