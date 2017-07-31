Resistance leadership not afraid of accountability: Geelani

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Sunday called for a press conference at his Hyderpora residence against the allegation by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and some media news channels for negative campaign against him, his family and his party men.

However, the authorities prevented the press conference and didn’t allow the media to enter the residence of Geelani.

Later, in a statement Hurriyat said that the reports and details of properties prepared by NIA, are “quite fraud” and added that “biased media is propagating and promoting cooked and fabricated stories” and contrary to this reality is quite different.

It said they are carrying damaging propaganda against Syed Ali Geelani and the reason is quite evident that he always represented the aspiration of people.

Hurriyat clarified that Geelani never followed his political carrier as a means for trade, material gains or for his livelihood, instead pursued his mission likewise that of obligatory prayers.

It declared that resistance leadership never feels shy or is afraid of any accountability in public.

Denying any unauthorized, illegal or disproportionate property being in Geelani’s custody, Huriyat statement said his daughters are married while his two sons including Dr Nayeem Geelani, and Naseem Geelani, have no illegal assets.

Denying the reports of NIA about properties allegedly amassed by Geelani and other leaders, it said: “We are considering the details and will come up with actual figures.””—RK