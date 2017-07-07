Resistance leadership flays repeated curfew, curbs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have strongly condemned the repeated curfew and restrictions imposed in Srinagar by the authorities, on one pretext or the other.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that punishing and harassing the resilient people of the territory had become a regular feature of the anti-Kashmir ruling regime.

The resistance leaders said the arm-twisting tactics of the authorities are now being extended to traders and civil society members of Kashmir for their stand in favour of special status and interest of the Kashmiri people. Arresting and detaining them in jails and at homes is highly regrettable and against all norms of democratic behaviour, they deplored.

The resistance leaders said the people of Kashmir have been for the past 70 years struggling for securing their basic political right acknowledged and guaranteed by the world and sacrificing tremendously for it, the Indian political parties operating in the territory have been surreptitiously and continuously nipping at and eroding the special status accorded to the disputed territory through deceit, to please their masters in New Delhi for their shameless lust of power.

The joint resistance leadership said that the J&K Coordination Committee (JKCC) formed by trade and business bodies and civil society experts to look into the issue and safeguard any further dilution of the special status which is a welcome step and leadership extends its support to it for dealing with this matter.

They said that the concerns and misgivings expressed by the JKCC should be addressed by the authorities before any move to implement the law is taken, which will otherwise force people to resist it. They said Kashmir Bar association should also join the coalition to give it more support.—KMS