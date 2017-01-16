Resistance leadership extends protest calendar

Int’l rights fora role sought for Kashmiris release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has called upon international human rights organisations to use their influence for immediate release of the political detainees languishing in different jails of the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said the detainees lodged in Kathua, Kotbhalwal and Udhampore jails are living in miserable conditions and are even deprived of medical facilities. During the ongoing people’s uprising, he added, innocent minors, elderly and ailing people were detained under draconian Public Safety Act and were lodged in jails and police stations. A six-member team of Awami Ittehhad Party led by party chief and member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed during its visit to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu testified that the detainees were not being provided adequate medical facilities and were facing many other basic problems as well.

Meanwhile, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has issued fresh protest programme for right to self-determination. According to the calendar, senior resistance leaders and activists will lead protests after Zuhr prayers, tomorrow. The leadership also called for observing coming Friday as Resistance Day and January 26 on India’s Republic Day as Black Day.

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement urged people to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood in the territory. He said that certain agencies were busy devising plans to set Kashmir afire by stoking sectarian and communal passions to harm the unity.

The Grand Mufti of Kashmir and Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board Mufti Muhammad Bashir-ud-Din Ahmad Farooqi and his deputy Mufti Naseer-ul-Islam in their joint statement condemned the recent attacks by Hindu fanatics on Muslims in Kathua, Jammu. They said that the plan of targeting the Muslim community was devised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak to instill fear among the members of the community.

On the other hand, a team of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, the constituent of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Sunday visited the victim Muslim families in Kathua. APHC leader and JKSPF Chairman Devinder Singh while strongly condemning the act said that Hindu extremist organizations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad were behind the attacks. He said that these organizations were enjoying the backing of puppet authorities.—KMS