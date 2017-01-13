Resistance leadership calls for demostrations today

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for peaceful demonstrations, tomorrow, after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Muslim victims of Jammu region. The leadership while strongly condemning the attack by Hindu fanatics on Muslims in Kathua in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the demonstrations would convey a loud and clear message to the communal goons and their supporters that they should forget to see 2017 through the prism of 1947 when hundreds of thousands of Muslims were mercilessly butchered by Hindu fanatics. They said that whole populace of Jammu and Kashmir was a single entity and pain or turbulence anywhere would be felt everywhere.

They appealed to the Muslim clerics, Imams and Khateebs across the territory to highlight this grave issue in their Friday sermons.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also head of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, while presiding over a meeting of the organization in Srinagar said that the PDP-BJP regime was furthering the agenda of the Hindu extremist parties of India. For this, he added, they are using undemocratic and inhuman tactics aimed at changing the demography, Muslim-majority identity and the disputed nature of Jammu Kashmir.

Hurriyet leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza interacting with people during his visit to Shopian appealed to the international community to play its role in mitigating the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir. He expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth.

Hurriyet leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Tauheedi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Nahida Nasreen in their separate statements said that the pro-India political parties had always played the role of collaborators to strengthen New Delhi’s control over Kashmir.—KMS