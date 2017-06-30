Resistance leadership calls for demonstrations today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for peaceful demonstrations after to register protest against the US action of branding the Chairman of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, as a terrorist.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “This unjustified move by the US government to appease the Government of India and their (US) silence regarding the oppression and human rights situation in Kashmir is not acceptable to the people of Kashmir who will strongly protest against it across the Valley post.

Demonstrations will also be held against the illegal and arbitrary arrests and detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth and raid on homes being conducted by Indian troops and police across the Valley, they said.

The leaders deplored that the US government had strangely designated as a terrorist the veteran freedom-fighter, Syed Salahuddin, who supports the people’s right to self-determination and was forced to take up arms to fight India’s military occupation and oppression.

They said, the US is well aware that for the past 70 years the people of Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a long and peaceful struggle for achieving their basic human and political right – the right to self-determination – guaranteed by the UN, but ruthlessly resisted and suppressed by the Indian state through use of brute force.—KMS