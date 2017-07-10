Resistance leaders condemn curfew, curbs

Shutdown observed in Kupwara area

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned curfew and other restrictions, imposed by Indian authorities across the territory on the first martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

The resistance leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that India had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a war zone. They maintained that blanket ban and gags on Internet, suspension of rail and road links, deployment of forces at every nook and corner, arrests and detentions, raids on houses and harassment of inmates were an acknowledgment that martyr Burhan Wani was still alive in hearts of Kashmiris and was a threat to the occupation regime. The leadership appealed to the people to throng the residences of martyrs, tomorrow, and participate in an online Kashmir Awareness Campaign on Tuesday as part of weeklong protest calendar.

Complete shutdown was observed in Trehgam area of Kupwara district on the third consecutive day, today, against the brutalities of Indian army and police. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road.

The youth of occupied Kashmir, particularly those from south districts told media that Indian troops were transgressing their privacy by frequently checking their personal mobile phones. They said the troops also abuse family members especially the womenfolk on finding family pictures stored in cellphones.

Meanwhile, renowned Indian human rights activist and civil society member, Gautum Navlakha in a media interview in New Delhi, said India has neither intention nor capability to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that from Indian ministers to generals, the language of force was being used to cow down the people of Kashmir.

The Amritsar-based Sikh organization Dal Khalsa leaders H S Dhami and Kanwar Pal Singh while paying glowing tributes to Burhan Wani in a statement said Kashmir’s brave-heart has infused a new life in the freedom movement. They urged the world powers to break their studied silence, rise above their commercial interests and intervene to resolve the Kashmir dispute.—KMS