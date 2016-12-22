Resistance camp to protest against SC verdict

Srinagar

The joint resistance camp on Wednesday called for protests against issuing of domicile certificates for West Pakistan refugees and the Supreme Court verdict challenging the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Issuing domicile certificates to West Pakistan Refugees, Supreme Court (SC) verdict on J&K over SARFAESI Act, are the challenges to the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir, said joint Hurriyat in a press statement.

The leadership said that allowing outside banks to confiscate and hold properties in Jammu Kashmir are the “issues of life and death for our existence as Muslims and Kashmiris.” “PDP has again started working on its anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim agenda but people of Jammu and Kashmir will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice to oppose such actions tooth and nail,” said the Joint resistance leadership led by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.—GK