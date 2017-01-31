Resistance camp holds protest

Srinagar

“Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our nation and they should return to their land without any hesitation but confining them to Israeli type settlements is not acceptable to any Kashmiri,” said a statement.

The joint resistance leaders on Monday staged a demonstration in Srinagar to protest against what they said confining of Kashmiri Pandits to “Israeli-type settlements”.

“Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our nation and they should return to their land without any hesitation but confining them to Israeli type settlements is not acceptable to any Kashmiri,” said a statement. They also condemned the incarceration of thousands of young and old in jails “in the name of democracy”.

“The participants of the rally chanting slogans in favor of freedom, martyrs’ and unity and against conspiracies to “change demography of Jammu Kashmir and ill treatment of Kashmiri inmates in jails and police stations” started marching towards Lal Chowk from Abiguzar but as they reached near press enclave police and forces in large numbers laid barricades before them and halted their march,” said the statement.

On the occasion, participants of the rally moved towards Press Enclave and started a protest sit-in there. The protesters said that “Kashmiri Pandits are welcome back, they should come and settle at the places of their own choice and live in harmony with their Muslim brethren in Kashmir.”.—GK