Resistance camp decries ban on Islamic channels

Srinagar

The resistance camp on Tuesday strongly condemned the ban on several Islamic TV channels in Kashmir, terming the move as a step towards creation of a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Calling the ban a “fascist approach” of government, chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said “the real purpose behind all these actions is to isolate Kashmiri population as authorities don’t want the reality of Kashmir to be highlighted internationally”.

Hurriyat Conference (G) spokesperson, Ayaz Akbar, termed the ban “highly deplorable and tantamount to strangulating the freedom of expression”. “It is step forward for the creation of Hindu Rashtra and authorities have opted to begin with their plans from Jammu and Kashmir. It is very unfortunate that Mehbooba Mufti with closed eyes is obeying her masters and carrying (forward) their agenda,” he said.

Mirwaiz, a statement issued by the conglomerate said, saw little logic in banning channels preaching Islam and termed the government’s decision beyond comprehension. “How are (TV) channels preaching Islamic teachings and values responsible for spreading unrest in Kashmir?” Mirwaiz questioned.

“The fact remains that the current unrest and uprising in Kashmir is because of the political instability and anti-people policies and dictatorial approach of the rulers of Delhi and their local collaborators towards the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Mirwaiz said the restriction on social media and TV channels in Kashmir have been imposed at the behest of communal forces of India who can further deteriorate the situation here. “A war has already been started against the people of Kashmir at all levels and the gagging of media to prevent the reality from reaching the world will also prove a failure like other oppressive acts,” he said, adding, “In modern times, this type of thinking and tactics of oppression reflect the authoritarian mindset”.

Akbar, in a statement, added that the ban on “Islamic channels specific for Qur’an and other religious programs” was quite strange. “This amounts to direct interference in the religious matters.

It is extremely deplorable that Mehbooba Mufti, though Muslim in name, has laid curbs on broadcast of these Islamic channels. Such steps illustrate their (authorities’) future course of targeting the Muslim community and Islam.” The Hurriyat spokesperson warned authorities of “severe repercussions” if the decision is not revoked.—KR