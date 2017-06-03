Residents protest against gas loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar

Staff Reporter

Chaklala Scheme No. 3, Banaras Colony, Rehmatabad, Afzal Town, Jabbar Colony, Khayaban-e-Tanvir and adjacent areas remained without gas supply during Iftar hour here on Friday. The citizens of these areas have protested against intermittent gas loadshedding during Iftar and Sehr since the start of Ramazan ie, May 28, 2017. On Friday, the gas loadshedding started at around 5 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. “This is the time when we have to cook food and make preparations for Iftar said,” said Nyla a housewife while talking to Pakistan Observer. Pulling gas out during these critical hours is beyond understanding, she said. Hajra Bibi another resident of Banaras Colony was quite critical of the government and the SNGPL. We are seven individuals in our family, my husband, I and our five children. One can imagine the anguish and agony of us all when we don’t find gas in our burners and there is nothing to cook for Iftar, she said. Chaklala Scheme No. 3 was also not much different. People there too complained of gas absence and asked the government and the authorities to take notice of the violation of Prime Minister’s pledge to the nation that there would be no loadshedding during Sehr-o-Iftar.