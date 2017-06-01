Residents lament illegal tax

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Pasti valley situated among high mountains in North West of Chitral. Its road passes through peaks of mountain, which is most dangerous one. Hence residents of the area complained that a local person taking Rs 300 as tax from each vehicle passing through Priate village to Pasti. Abdul Raoof councilor and elite of Priate said that he belongs to Pasti valley but settled at Priate.

He told that road of Pasti has been constructed by AKRSP some 25 years ago but no body was taking any tax from vehicle traveling on this road. A wooden bridge on canal was damaged by flood in 2015 its wood and iron rope was taken by Sawada Jan living nearby the bridge who assured that he will return these material as and when this bridge constructing again. But he put a few woods on water canal (mini river) and started taking 300 as tax from each vehicle, which is illegal.

He termed it as a ghunda Tax. This scribe also contacted Sawada Jan who confessed that he was taking Rs 300 as tax from each vehicle saying that bridge and road was damaged by flood in 2015 and he repaired the road and bridge, which cost some 600000 but nor the government neither local people paid for the cost.

He said that if the government or district administration pay the expenditure cost, he will remove the barrier and will not take any tax.