Residents hold sit-in against bogus documentation

Staff Reporter

Badin

A large number of residents of village Ali Murad Chandio including Muhammad Qasim Chandio, Rafiq Chandio, Noor Hassan Panhwar, Umar Mallah, Rafiq Jamali and others while holding sit-in and protest demonstration here at Badin press on Sunday has alleged Tapidar for bogus documentation of their land.

Addressing the protesters they alleged the retired Police head constable Rasul Bux Chandio with backing of the Tapidar of the limits of the Deh Mirz-pur had made bogus documentations of their land.