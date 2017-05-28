Residents of G-14/4 sector facing acute water shortage before Ramazan

Residents of G-14/4 sector are facing acute water shortage due to insufficient supply from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in prevailing hot weather conditions especially at the advent of holy month of Ramazan.

They have complained that inhabitants of the locality are not getting regular water supply for last several days, which made their lives miserable alleging that the tanker mafia was minting money to cash the situation.

Dr Bakhat Rawan, a public sector university professor who resides there, said the water supply was almost completely halted for almost a week time and the residents were compelled to purchase water from private tankers on higher rates.—APP

