Residents demand repair of roads before monsoon

Rawalpindi

The residents of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have demanded repair and maintenance work of the roads in their respective areas. Routine patch-work is carried out in the months of May and June to save the roads from further break up as the ruts and cuts on various roads turn into craters when the Monsoon rains occur in July and August.But, to the utter dismay of the Cant area residents, both Cantonment Boards have miserably failed to carry out routine maintenance work in cantt areas and the commuters already facing hardships in commuting on various roads wondered why the Chaklala and Rawalpindi high ups have not taken notice of this gross negligence by the concerned.

Muammad Arabi, a resident of Askari-VII said numerous attempts to contact the Cantonment Engineers were a futile attempt as no official answers the phone.

According to a survey, various roads in different parts of the cantonments require urgent repair work before the onset of Monsoon rains which will prove to be the last “Nail in the coffin” if timely repairs are not done by the concerned, said Wasim Iqbal a resident of Old Lalazar.

Arshad Shafi a resident of Adiala road urged the Executive Officer CCB to visit the area to asses the prevailing situation and direct his staff to mitigate the sufferings of the area residents and commuters.

Simililarly, the residents of Tufail road demanded the repair of Firdosi and Khadim Hussain roads to save them from further deterioration which are in pathetic condition for the last many years.—APP