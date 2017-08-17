Residents demand repair construction of drain along Dhoke Juma road

Rawalpindi

The residents of Dhoke Juma , Adiala and various colonies in the vicinity have demanded of the Chaklala Cantonment Authorities to save a vital link road which has broken down owing to non repair and non construction of a drain along the boundary wall of Askari VII.

Talking to APP the residents said the vital link road was constructed a decade ago and serves as a vital link to Dheri, Bakra Mandi, Harley street and various areas but with its deteriorating condition we are compelled to take a longer route which not only creates traffic problems besides wastage of time and fuel.

The ongoing rain spell has also played its part in breaking up the road as rain water from Defence road also flow down the lane bringing with it heaps of garbage and silt.—APP