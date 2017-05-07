Residents asked to vacate border villages

Our Correspondent

Chaman

The administration of Chaman area on Saturday directed residents of villages near the Afghanistan border to vacate the area in wake of tensions after Afghan forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers a day earlier, killing at least 11 and injuring several others.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Qaiser Khan said that residents of Kali Luqman, Kali Jahangir and other villages bordering Afghanistan gave been directed through loudspeakers and pamphlets to immediately vacate their areas and move to safer locations. He added that the flag meeting between senior army officials of the two countries to discuss border situation is under way at the Bab-e-Dosti gate for the second consecutive day.

The Afghan delegation will also be pressed to permit continuing of census in Kali Luqman and Kali Jehangir. The meeting held last night had ended inconclusively. The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Nineteen Provincial Disaster Management Authority trucks reached the site to aid those affected by the attack.

“Over 2,000 families near the Chaman border were affected by the firing by Afghan forces,” DG Disaster Management Authority Balochistan Muhammad Tariq Hussain said. “Relief supplies have been sent their way.” Distribution of relief supplies by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to the affected areas have started.

Supplies include tents, blankets, tarpaulins, utensils and food items. Deputy Commissioner Khan said that in the first phase the supplies will be distributed among the families of people martyred and wounded in the firing. Mud-walled houses in particular had been severely damaged in Killi Luqman and Killi Jehangir when Afghan forces attacked FC personnel guarding census staff.

The Pak-Afghan border remained open in Torkham in Khyber Agency on Saturday. Trade and other activities continued as per routine. Women and children who had vacated their homes started returning back late afternoon on Saturday. The funeral prayers for Shaheed Sepoy Hasan Ali were offered at Quetta Garrison.

Sepoy Hasan embraced martyrdom due to Afghan Border Police firing in Chaman, the ISPR said in a statement. Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, IG FC, General Officers Commanding and a large number of military personnel attended the funeral prayers.

The body of the martyred soldier will be taken to his native town for burial with full military honour, the statement added. Educational institutions remained closed on Saturday. Security is on high alert in the area as fresh contingents of Pakistan Army have been deployed at the border with tanks and artillery. Pakistan Air Force is also ready to respond to any aggression shown by Afghan forces. The Nato supplies and Afghan Transit Trade activities are suspended in the area after the attack.