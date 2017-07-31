Residents along Nullah Leh warned of uncertain situation

Staff Reporter

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned the residents along the Nullah Leh of uncertain situation in the wake of recent rainy spell. Owing to possibility of rain in upper catchments of all major rivers, vulnerable communities along reaches of these rivers, their tributaries & nullahs are to be sensitised for requisite measures,” says an advisory issued by Authority.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also said that seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan and monsoon currents are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country from the east, which is likely to continue in the upper parts during the next few days.

The Met Office said rain thunderstorms with some heavy rainfall is expected in scattered locations in Kashmir, the Potohar region, central and southern Punjab and in several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. Rain thunderstorms are also expected in isolated places in many parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

In its warning, the NDMA has also cautioned tourists from travelling to areas vulnerable to landslides. A warning has been issued about possible landslides in KP, Azad Kashmir and GB, according to which the vulnerable population in such areas should remain alert and take the necessary preventive measures.

According to data from the Flood Forecasting Division, a low flood situation has been reported at the Indus River, at Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur. Kabul River was at low flood in Nowshera, Chenab River at Head Marala while Jhelum River was at low flood at Mangla, with a strong chance of medium flood in the coming days.