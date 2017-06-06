Resident complains SNGPL high handedness

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A resident of Attock has approached Incharge Prime Minister Complaint Cell against the high handedness of SNGPL Attock. Syed Raza Haider Naqvi, a resident of People’s Colony in his complaint alleged that SNGPL customer service centre and staff deputed at the office least bother about queries of the consumers. He alleged that despite repeated visits to SNGPL office his Sui gas bill showing undue arrears had not been settled down. He further alleged that SNGPL deliver Sui gas bills a day or two earlier than the last date which causes problems and inconvenience for the people.